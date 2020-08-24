‘Art for the Pass’ opening at Aspen Chapel Gallery

The watercolor and photography exhibition “Art for the Pass” will open at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Wednesday.

Art will be displayed both outside in the Chapel garden and covered entry and inside the gallery for viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. during the exhibition opening. Following COVID-19 protocols, the number of people in the gallery at any one time will be limited.

The show is a partnership with the Independence Pass Foundation, produced in memory of longtime board member Heidi Hoffmann, who died in June. Ten percent of sales will benefit the organization.

The exhibition, running through Oct 4, features participating artists are Amy Beidleman, who also curated it, Bob Camp, Curt Carpenter, Mark Fuller, Elizabeth LaFemina, Suzanne Jackson, Laurie McBride, Nika Meyers, Peggy Mink, Stephanie Nixon, Jill Sabella and Karin Teague.

“This unique show of watercolors and photographs, many of them highlighting Independence Pass, is a real treat for anyone who has traveled over or spent any time on the pass,” said gallery co-director Michael Bonds.