Anderson Ranch Arts Center virtual summer series artist announced
Anderson Ranch Arts Center this week announced the seven artists to be featured in its annual Summer Series of public conversations. The events, normally hosted in Shermer Meeting Hall on the Snowmass Village campus, have moved online due to public health restrictions on large gatherings.
The series will include free public talks by Mark Grotjahn (July 2), Nicole Eisenman (July 9), Deana Lawson (July 23), Silke Otto-Knapp (July 30), Christina Quarles (Aug. 6) and Taveres Strachan (Aug. 13).
Speakers were selected by Ranch curator-in-reseidnce Helen Molesworth, who will interview most of the 2020 guests.
“These won’t be your typical ‘online events,’” Ranch president and CEO Peter Waanders said in the announcement. “We are excited to present some exclusive offerings to attendees which could only have been made possible by this extraordinary time. We look forward to a great season of art, art making and big ideas.”
The annual Summer Series has featured influential artists and explored the work of world-renowned creators and curators in both lecture and Q&A formats. Past artist participants have included Nick Cave (2019), Sanford Biggers (2019), Ai Weiwei (2018), Doug Aitken (2017), Wangechi Mutu (2017), The Haas Brothers (2016), Frank Stella (2015), Theaster Gates (2014) and Marina Abramovic (2013).
Events are free, but registration is required at andersonranch.org.
