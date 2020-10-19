Allentown Art Museum taps Aspen’s Max Weintraub as new CEO
Curator Max Weintraub is leaving the Aspen Art Museum for the top job at the Allentown Art Museum in Pennsylvania.
Weintraub has been senior curator in Aspen since January 2019. The Allentown institution announced his appointment this week. It follows a five-month national search.
As President and CEO of the Allentown Art Museum, he will be responsible for the successful operation of the museum, including implementing the organization’s strategic plan; overseeing exhibitions, education and programming; building fundraising and donor capacity; and fostering productive community relationships.
In Aspen, Weintraub was responsible for the museum’s exhibition program. Before that, he was director and chief curator of the art galleries at the Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis.
“I am delighted and humbled to join the Allentown Art Museum and to become a member of the Lehigh Valley community,” Weintraub said in the announcement. “I am excited about this opportunity to enhance the museum’s mission as a vital resource for its diverse audiences. … Because we are perfectly situated between Philadelphia and New York, we can maximize connections with artist communities that I have worked with for decades.”
