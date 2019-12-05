Adrienne Brodeur brings ‘Wild Game’ book tour back to Aspen

"Wild Game" by Adrienne Brodeur is among the most anticpated American books the autumn season.

Since her memoir, “Wild Game,” was released this fall, Aspen Words executive director Adrienne Brodeur has been on a whirlwind national book tour.

“Wild Game” has become one of the most acclaimed nonfiction titles of the year, earning a rave in the New York Times Book Review, a recommendation from the The Skimm and winning spots on best-of-the-year lists at NPR, Slate and the Washington Post and Amazon.

On Friday evening, she returns to Aspen for a talk and signing at the Wheeler Opera House with the literary community she’s called home since 2013.

“I’ve been on a tour for ‘Wild Game’ since October, traveling across the country to bookstores, libraries and literary events where at virtually every stop, members of the Aspen Words community turned out for me: Emerging Writing Fellows, Winter Words speakers, staff, Aspen Summer Words faculty and students, writers in residence and more,” she wrote in an email Thursday. “Never have I felt more buoyed by support.”

Along with the homecoming event in Aspen, Brodeur will give a talk at Tattered Cover Book Store in Denver on Saturday.

The book recounts her complicated relationship with her narcissistic mother and details the role she played in abetting an extra-marital affair her mother carried on from Brodeur’s teenage years through early adulthood.

It was the subject of breathless prepublication attention, both in the publishing industry press and mainstream entertainment outlets. Before the book’s release, Brodeur — a longtime book editor who splits her time between Aspen and Cambridge, Massachusetts — said she hadn’t thought much about how the public might receive “Wild Game.”

“I couldn’t imagine a lot of people were going to relate to it,” she said. “I thought the writing was good because I worked very hard on it, but I never thought, ‘Oh, this is the one people are going to connect to,’ because it is shocking and it is unusual. I don’t think a lot of people have had a similar experience.”

She’d begun writing it to make sense of the experience for herself. To better understand how, beginning at age 14, she served as her mother’s confidante and co-conspirator, and in what ways her deceptions shaped her own struggles with depression and fraught relationships.

A film adaptation, by “Edge of Seventeen” writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig, is in development.

