After short hiatus, the Culinary Arts Festival returns

After a year off, the Glenwood Springs Arts Council is ready to hold its annual fundraiser highlighting the community's culinary arts.

"Everyone kept coming up to us saying they missed the culinary arts event because it was part of the fall, so we decided to give it a go and bring it back," said Glenwood Springs Arts Council Treasurer Judy O'Donnell.

The Art of Food + Drink themed event will be held today, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hotel Colorado.

"It's a chance to see everybody in town. It's just a good event," O'Donnell said.

Food from local restaurants including the Hotel Colorado, the Pullman, the Riviera Supper Club, Colorado Ranch House, Sunshine and Moon, Uncle Pizza and Eat; along with drink vendors Cooper Wine and Spirits, Glenwood Canyon Brew Pub, Kendall Jackson, 10th Mountain Tasting Room and Tin Cup.

"It's a chance for our attendees to sample more then a dozen restaurant and drink vendors," council volunteer Terry Glasenapp said.

Roaring Fork Valley's own Valle Musico will entertain the crowd with their fusion of classical, rock, Latin and improv sounds.

Tickets are $50 purchased in advance, $60 at the door. Tickets are available at GlenwoodArts.org, by calling 970-355-9689, and at A LA CARTE, High Country Gems, and Jewels and Gems, all in Glenwood Springs.

"Instead of going out, come to the Arts Council event at the Hotel Colorado," O'Donnell said.

Both O'Donnell and Glasenapp say it's a perfect time for the community to come together around a common interest, and help support the Arts Council.

REORGANIZATION

The council, which was founded in 1982 to help promote and educate the arts through cultural events, concerts, poetry readings, exhibits and more, is reorganizing after the Center for the Arts, which it ran, closed last year due to financial reasons.

The council will hold a strategic planning meeting the first of November to set new goals and a mission plan deciding what the future holds for the group.

"Where do we go from here, what exactly is the council going to be, how we are going to be reorganized since we don't have a facility anymore?" O'Donnell said.

"How we can make a difference in the community in the future?"

O'Donnell and Glasenapp said the council hopes to continue through sponsoring more events and working with other organizations to create partnerships for future events.

"The economic value of the arts I think has a really proven record in communities all around the world," Glasenapp said, "When the arts thrive people want to be there, restaurants, local businesses, things get more beautiful, when there is more art."

kmills@postindependent.com