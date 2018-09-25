2019 WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Springs festival lineup announced

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The magic of WinterWonderGrass will be back in 2019, and the list of headliners has been announced.

The festival lineup features over 23 bands performing on four stages over three days Feb. 22 to 24.

Headlining artists include Trampled by Turtles, Railroad Earth and The Infamous Stringdusters.

Additional artists who will be performing in Steamboat include Jeff Austin Band, Fruition, The California Honeydrops, The Lil Smokies, Billy Strings, The Shook Twins, Lindsay Lou, Love Canon, River Whyless and more.

“Caravan to WonderGrass Colorado,” the festival's official announcement celebration, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 at the Chief Theater. Chain Station and Bridget Law will be the evening’s featured entertainment.

The free event will feature beer from Oskar Blues brewery, giveaways and ticket specials.

"Steamboat is now one of my homes, and that has permeated down into my team,” said Scotty Stoughton, founder of WinterWonderGrass. “The love, support and appreciation we feel from the community inspires us to make the city proud. It's beyond an honor to continue to build the legacy of the original WinterWonderGrass in Colorado.”

The internationally recognized bluegrass and craft beer festival, which hosts a unique mix of world-class bluegrass on three heated indoor stages and one outdoor stage, has a reputation for selling out shortly after the line-up announcement. This is the third year Steamboat will play host to the festival.

Since its inception, WinterWonderGrass and its sister event, Campout for the Cause, have contributed $100,000 to local environmental groups and youth education programs, as well as local and global humanitarian causes, according to a recent WinterWonderGrass Festival news release.

This year, the festival will support Friends of the Yampa, Yampatika and Partners in Routt County.

“It’s more than just a three-day music festival,” said Ariel Rosemberg, director of marketing and ticketing for Bonfire Entertainment.

While music is at the core, the festival is focused on sustainability by partnering with organizations like Waste-Free Earth.

Oskar Blues Brewery is the festival’s presenting sponsor for the daily beer tastings, featuring the taste of Colorado from over 22 local and regional breweries.

The festival also includes late night shows held at local venues including Thunderhead Lodge at the top of the gondola, The Steamboat Grand, Chief Theater and Schmiggity's. Tickets for these shows will be sold separately with those line-ups to be announced at a later date along with the festival kickoff on February 22.

Following the successful batch of festivals in 2018 in Colorado and California, the festival has announced a new, East Coast version of the event located in Stratton, Vermont, running from Dec. 14 to 16.

Expecting to sell out quickly once again this year, three-day tickets for WinterWonderGrass start at $179 and VIP three-day tickets start at $319 for a limited time.

For ticket iinformation, visit http://www.winterwondergrass.com.

WINTERWONDERGRASS 2019 LINEUP:

• Trampled by Turtles

• Railroad Earth

• The Infamous Stringdusters

• The California Honeydrops

• Fruition

• Billy Strings

• The Lil Smokies

• Della Mae with Bonnie Paine

• Jeff Austin Band

• †he Shook Twins

• Lindsay Lou

• Love Canon

• River Whyless

Additional artists include:

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

Pickin on the Dead

Town Mountain

Rapidgrass

Upstate

Wood Belly (recent Telluride Bluegrass winners)

The Sweet Lillies

Chain Station

The Lonesome Days

Jay Roemer Band

To reach Audrey Dwyer, call 970-871-4229, email adwyer@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter@Audrey_Dwyer1.