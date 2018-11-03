5Point Film Festival names Regna Jones new executive director

5Point Film Festival has appointed Regna Jones as its executive director, the Carbondale-based nonprofit announced Friday.

A longtime Roaring Fork Valley local, Jones has worked as an educator and producer in the arts for more than 20 years. She comes to 5Point from Aspen Film, where she was the director of operations and education, working to produce the nonprofit's three annual festivals, education program and community film programs in Aspen. Jones also is also the current board chair for Carbondale Arts.

"The board could not be more pleased to have Regna Jones at the helm of the organization," 5Point board president Connor Coleman said in the announcement. "Her wealth of experience in the film world and strong background in art, culture and education will undoubtedly perpetuate 5Point's reputation as one of the premier adventure film festivals."

Established in 2006, 5Point is an adventure film festival. Its flagship festival runs in Carbondale in the late spring. Jones replaces Meaghan Lynch at the helm of the festival.

"It is an honor to be joining 5Point Film Festival in the community that I love and to be an agent for positive change through work that inspires adventure, creativity and connectivity, both in one's self and in others," Jones said in the announcement. "I will bring energy and thought to building relationships and look forward to continuing to offer opportunities for wonder, reflection, conversation and action in support of artists, audiences and the communities 5Point serves."