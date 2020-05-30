5Point Film announces Dream Project grant recipients

Carbondale-based 5Point Film has announced their Dream Project scholarship recipients for 2020.

Aspen Times file

5Point Film has named the seven student initiatives receiving 2020 Dream Project scholarships, which offer teens “a chance to explore their personal boundaries while living their own best adventure.”

This is the 11th year for the Dream Project, through which local young people have undertaken projects for personal growth and service-based initiatives like hosting a valley-wide LGTBQ dance, building a skatepark on Navajo reservation and launching international service projects.

The 2020 recipients are:

William Bingaman, Roaring Fork High School, plans to create a community project based on the idea of developing more positive mental health among the student bodies throughout the Roaring Fork School District.

Ruthie Brown, Roaring Fork High School, hopes to travel to Brazil where she will work in a local women’s shelter by day and teach self-defense to students in an afterschool program.

Talon Carballeira, Roaring Fork High School, plans to work with the Way of Compassion Bike Project and Carbondale Homeless Alliance to build bikes and trailers for the local homeless population.

Cassidy Meyer, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, is planning on using her Dream Project to travel to and volunteer at a local Spanish language school in rural Nicaragua.

Nicole Peirson and Tess Munro, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, plan to travel to Nicaragua to help teach English to children, as well as to experience and learn from the local culture.

Joseph Thompson, Coal Ridge High School, plans to purchase professional music plugins, synths and other tools to facilitate his ability to make great music.

Mike Xie, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, will be returning to his home in Shanghai, where he plans to create a documentary about the fading culture of native people due to urbanization.