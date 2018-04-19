5Point Adventure Film Festival: Seven to Watch
April 19, 2018
IF YOU GO …
What: 5Point Adventure Film Festival
Where: Carbondale Rec Center and elsewhere, Carbondale
When: Thursday, April 19 though Sunday, April 22
How much: $30-$35 for film programs; $325 for All Access Pass
More info: 5pointfilm.org
If you could bottle the energy inside the Carbondale Rec Center during the 5Point Adventure Film Festival, the world would be a better place.
The annual film festival, now in its 11th year, brings together the best of adventure movies with special guests and surprise moments for inspirational presentations. It's formed a global community, and something like a movement, since it was founded in 2007 by Julie Kennedy.
It is about more than extreme sports eye candy and these days its about more than film. Along with five programs of short movies and one feature film screening, 5Point 2018 includes concerts by The Davenports and Pearl and Wood, daily live art demonstrations by Sarah Uhl, daily yoga gatherings, a taping of the "Enormocast" podcast and the annual Van Life Rally along with talks and panels on activism, the outdoors and film industries, trauma and wilderness therapy.
Themed "Our Stories, Our Lands" and running over Earth Day weekend, this year's festival offers a tribute to and defense of America's threatened public lands (each film shot on any public land will be followed by a title card saying where it was shot).
As for the movies, here are seven to watch for:
'The Frenchy'
Recommended Stories For You
Film Program One
Thursday, April 19
Local filmmaker Michelle Smith has crafted a hilarious and inspirational portrait of Carbondale's Jacques "Frenchy" Huout, who is biking and skiing hard well into his 80s.
'Tailwhip'
Film Program Two
Friday, April 20
This 13-minute film profiles BMX rider Erik Aguilar, 14, who is on track to reaching professional status. But in the meantime he is using biking to keep himself out of trouble and off the streets.
'Hayden Kennedy: A Tribute'
Film Program Two
Friday, April 20
The death of Carbondale native and renowned climber Hayden Kennedy last fall, at age 27, shook the global mountaineering community, the 5Point community and the Roaring Fork Valley to their cores. The son of 5Point's founder will live on in the Hayden Kennedy Fund, to protect public lands, and in this new film by director Anson Fogel.
"This will be a special night for our community and for the healing process," said 5Point program director Meredith McKee.
'Coconut Connection'
Film Program Two
Friday, April 20
5Point is world-premiering the latest film by Sean Villanueva O'Driscoll, who takes viewers to the edge of the world on Baffin Island, where a crew of skiers are voluntarily stranded for almost two months.
'The Bikes of Wrath'
Feature Film
Saturday, April 21
Following the path of the Joad family in John Steinbeck's "The Grapes of Wrath," five buddies from Australia set out to ride their bikes from Oklahoma to Bakersfield, California, with just $420 and their musical instruments on a 30-day trek in search of the American Dream.
'My Big White Thighs'
Film Program Three
Saturday, April 21
British filmmaker and swimmer Hanna Maia attempts to swim in open water at least once a month for a year in this story of womanhood, miscarriage, healing and freezing your butt off.
'Ten Years Out'
Film Program Four
Sunday, April 22
The directorial debut of 5Point program director and former Aspen Skiing Co. hand Meredith McKee profiles Carbondale's Summers Moore, who has used art and the outdoors to recover from her husband's death.
IF YOU GO …
What: 5Point Adventure Film Festival
Where: Carbondale Rec Center and elsewhere, Carbondale
When: Thursday, April 19 though Sunday, April 22
How much: $30-$35 for film programs; $325 for All Access Pass
More info: 5pointfilm.org
Trending In: Entertainment
- 5Point Adventure Film Festival: Documentary celebrates Carbondale’s age-defying ‘Frenchy’
- Aspen Music Festival announces Paris-themed summer season
- What’s next for Hunter S. Thompson’s Owl Farm?
- High school curators and artists stage topical show at the Aspen Art Museum
- Jazz Aspen Snowmass adds Jack Johnson to Labor Day Experience lineup
Trending Sitewide
- Copper pond-skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd (with video)
- CAIC report: Victim yelled ‘we’re going for a ride’ as fatal Maroon Bowl avalanche broke
- Father, two children in critical condition after Highway 82 crash near Aspen Glen
- Aspen barbecue joint burned by Castle Creek bridge work
- Kidnapping charge filed in domestic violence case