5Point Adventure Film Festival brings best of the fest to Wheeler Opera House

The 5Point Adventure Film Festival will host a night of short-film screenings, talks and special guests at the Wheeler Opera House on Saturday.

The Aspen event brings upvalley the award-winners and festival favorites from the concert-style festival last month in Carbondale.

Highlights from local filmmakers will include screenings of "Ten Years Out," a film by Meredith McKee, about how Summers Moore and her family coped the most tragic event through art and the outdoors; and "The Frenchy," about octogenarian cyclist and skier legend Jacques Huout by Michelle Smith. Both filmmakers and featured guests will be attending and speaking about the films.

Tickets are $28, available at the Wheeler Opera House box office and http://www.aspenshowtix.com.

The festival winners — which will all feature at Aspen encore, are:

Best Of Festival: "Tailwhip" (Joris Debeij, Michael Spencer Smith, USA, 13 min)

5Point Award: "RJ Ripper" (Joey Schusler, Ben Page, Nepal, 19 min)

Best Cinematography: "The Last Honey Hunter" (Ben Knight, Nepal, 36 min)

Spirit Of Adventure: "Bikes Of Wrath" (Cameron Ford, USA, 1:47 min)

Pure Joy: "The Frenchy" (Michelle Smith, USA, 14 min)

Most Inspiring: "My Big White Thighs" (Hannah Maia, United Kingdom, 25 min)

Creative Excellence: "Beyond The Horizon" (Jon Klackzeiwcz, Honduras, 25 min)

People's Choice: "My Big White Thighs" (Hannah Maia, United Kingdom, 25 min)