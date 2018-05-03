 5Point Adventure Film Festival brings best of the fest to Wheeler Opera House | AspenTimes.com

5Point Adventure Film Festival brings best of the fest to Wheeler Opera House

Carbondale's Jacques Houot in"The Frenchy" by local filmmaker Michelle Smith.

The 5Point Adventure Film Festival will host a night of short-film screenings, talks and special guests at the Wheeler Opera House on Saturday.

The Aspen event brings upvalley the award-winners and festival favorites from the concert-style festival last month in Carbondale.

Highlights from local filmmakers will include screenings of "Ten Years Out," a film by Meredith McKee, about how Summers Moore and her family coped the most tragic event through art and the outdoors; and "The Frenchy," about octogenarian cyclist and skier legend Jacques Huout by Michelle Smith. Both filmmakers and featured guests will be attending and speaking about the films.

Tickets are $28, available at the Wheeler Opera House box office and http://www.aspenshowtix.com.

The festival winners — which will all feature at Aspen encore, are:

Best Of Festival: "Tailwhip" (Joris Debeij, Michael Spencer Smith, USA, 13 min)

5Point Award: "RJ Ripper" (Joey Schusler, Ben Page, Nepal, 19 min)

Best Cinematography: "The Last Honey Hunter" (Ben Knight, Nepal, 36 min)

Spirit Of Adventure: "Bikes Of Wrath" (Cameron Ford, USA, 1:47 min)

Pure Joy: "The Frenchy" (Michelle Smith, USA, 14 min)

Most Inspiring: "My Big White Thighs" (Hannah Maia, United Kingdom, 25 min)

Creative Excellence: "Beyond The Horizon" (Jon Klackzeiwcz, Honduras, 25 min)

People's Choice: "My Big White Thighs" (Hannah Maia, United Kingdom, 25 min)