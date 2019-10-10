4 Rivers Biennial opens Wednesday

Dave Durrance's work for the 4 Rivers Biennial.

Courtesy photo

The 4 Rivers Biennial Exhibition will open Wednesday at the Aspen Chapel Gallery.

The juried art show includes selected work from artists living in the river basins of the Roaring Fork, Fryingpan, Crystal and Colorado rivers. It marks the second juried biennial at the gallery. Forty-six artists submitted 155 pieces.

Valley-based artists Richard Carter and Teresa Booth Brown selected 27 pieces by 17 artists for the exhibition.

A reception for the artists will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Attendees at the opening will vote from 5 to 6 p.m. for a People’s Choice Award. The winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 16.

Participating artists include: Amy Beidleman, Barbara Boyles, Heather Craven, Dave Durrance, Marcia Fusaro, Karen Glenn, Doug Graybeal, Bob Kendig, Carol Loewenstern, Sam Louras, Michael McConnell, Jocelyn Murray, Mike Otte, Jill Sabella, Stephanie Stocking, Nicolette Toussaint, and Hone Williams.

Michael Bonds coordinated the show.

“We are honored that Richard Carter and Teresa Booth Brown juried the show,” said gallery co-director Tom Ward. “Their choices represent a variety of valley artists from Aspen to Silt.”

The show is produced in partnership with Response, the nonprofit work with the community in Aspen and the upper Roaring Fork Valley to end domestic and sexual abuse and to support survivors in achieving safety and empowerment. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.