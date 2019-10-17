4 Rivers Biennial talk set for Wednesday

Longtime Roaring Fork Valley-based artist Richard Carter and curator David Floria will lead an artist discussion about the 4 Rivers Biennial exhibition on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Aspen Chapel Gallery.

“We are anticipating a fascinating discussion with Richard Carter along with David Floria,” gallery co-director said in an announcement. “They will talk with several of the artists about a variety of topics relating to the show.”

The talk begins at 5:30 p.m. and the biennial is up through Nov. 16.

The juried art show includes selected work from artists living in the river basins of the Roaring Fork, Fryingpan, Crystal and Colorado rivers. It marks the second juried biennial at the gallery. Curators selected 27 pieces by 17 artists for the exhibition.

Participating artists include Amy Beidleman, Barbara Boyles, Heather Craven, Dave Durrance, Marcia Fusaro, Karen Glenn, Doug Graybeal, Bob Kendig, Carol Loewenstern, Sam Louras, Michael McConnell, Jocelyn Murray, Mike Otte, Jill Sabella, Stephanie Stocking, Nicolette Toussaint and Hone Williams.

The show is produced in partnership with Response, the nonprofit work with the community in Aspen and the upper Roaring Fork Valley to end domestic and sexual abuse and to support survivors in achieving safety and empowerment.