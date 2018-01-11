38th annual Valley Visual Arts show opens in Carbondale

Artists, have you been hankering to show your work at The Launchpad? Great news— Carbondale Arts is now accepting proposals for 2019 gallery exhibitions. You may propose an exhibit of your own, or a group show (juried or invitational). Two- and three-dimensional works and video installations will be considered. Applications are available at carbondalearts.com or in person at 76 S. Fourth St. The deadline is May 1.

Valley Visual Arts is a long-standing Roaring Fork Valley tradition. The annual art show has, since 1980, provided artists from 816 ZIP codes an outlet to share their work with the public.

But the 2018 show marks a first for the Carbondale Arts exhibition: The show's 50 spots were filled within four hours of the application's availability.

"We're thrilled. It's not just people who are here all the time," gallery manager Brian Colley said.

The 2017 show was half filled in the first day, but took two weeks to reach its limit. He estimated one third of exhibitors are new to the gallery, and another third have shown before but not in the recent past.

That's part of the appeal of the show, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. It's every bit as professional as the arts organization's other events, but it opens up opportunity to more, and sometimes newer, artists.

Colley estimated as much as half the group may be emerging artists, people who aren't yet showing in solo exhibitions. But the show always includes a mix of people; sometimes more established artists are making art and waiting for a place to show it, or they have a new piece they're ready to exhibit. All Valley Visual Arts entries were created in the past year.

"It's also cool when you see people's styles evolve over time," said Colley, who also will show in the exhibit.

In recent years, Carbondale Arts began limiting the number of participating artists to 50. The show used to extend to Bonfire Coffee, but some felt the artists whose work was off site didn't receive as much visibility during the opening party and ongoing promotion, limiting the number allowed by the Carbondale Arts to offer each artists comparable attention and space.

It's for artists to otherwise garner a gallery exhibit, as Carbondale Arts plans shows well in advance.

"This is a way we can show more people," Colley said.