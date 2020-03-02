Young Colorado voters are counting on Bernie to deliver

Supporters cheer as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rally Monday, March 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

AP Photo/George Frey

Quincy Marshall is your archetypal college voter who wants their vote to represent a break in the status quo, so it’s no shock that Marshall is voting for Bernie Sanders in Tuesday’s presidential primary.

“I have very intense ideas about what should happen,” said the Community College of Aurora student. “I want radicalism. Bernie’s loud and angry, so maybe we’ll get there.”

Marshall’s two most important priorities probably won’t come as much of a surprise, either: The 19-year-old wants equality and environmental protections — issues they think older generations have a hard time grasping.

Young Coloradans like Marshall are driving Sanders’ 12-point lead in the Democratic primary here, according to a Magellan Strategies poll released last week. Almost half of likely voters under 45 years old will likely or definitely support Sanders, while he was tied with Pete Buttigieg — who ended his campaign Sunday –among 45- to 64-year-olds and comes in third with the 65-and-older crowd.

Click here to read the full story from The Denver Post.