Summit County, all of Eagle County would move into 3rd Congressional District under new redistricting plan





Goodbye, Joe Neguse. Hello, Lauren Boebert?

Summit County could move from the 2nd to the 3rd Congressional District under a preliminary map drawn by nonpartisan redistricting staff and presented to the state’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission on Wednesday.

The third district, represented by Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County, would gain all of Eagle County, as well as Summit, Grand, Park, Teller and Fremont counties and some of western Boulder County. Most of those counties were previously in the 2nd Congressional District, which is represented by Neguse.

The map is a major first step in the state’s once-a-decade redistricting process. It will evolve as the commission gets input from the public and interest groups over the next few months.

The preliminary map is based on 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates because of a monthslong delay in the release of the final population data collected during the 2020 Census. Once the U.S. Census Bureau releases that data in August, redistricting staff will have to adjust the map.

Colorado’s population grew 14.5% from 2010 to 2020, making it one of six states that will get at least one new congressional seat in 2022 due to population gains.

This year marks the first time independent commissions created by Amendment Y and a companion ballot question, Amendment Z, are overseeing the redistricting process in Colorado. In the past, state lawmakers drew the congressional lines, though they often deadlocked and courts decided on the final districts.





This story is from ColoradoSun.com . Summit Daily contributed to this report.