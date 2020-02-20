Sanders targets Bloomberg spending at Colorado rally

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., smiles during a campaign stop late Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Denver.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he wants to bring an end to a system in which billionaires can buy elections.

Sanders referred to rival Michael Bloomberg in his speech Sunday night in Denver, The Denver Post reported.

“We’re going to end a corrupt political system in which billionaires buy elections,” Sanders said. “Democracy, to me, means one person, one vote. Not Bloomberg or anybody else spending hundreds of millions of dollars trying to buy an election.”

Bloomberg has focused his campaign on Colorado and other Super Tuesday states, spending more than $417 million of his own money so far.

Sanders is seeking to keep his momentum after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Officials say about 11,000 people attended the rally for Sanders at the Colorado Convention Center.

President Donald Trump and Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren are also scheduled to make campaign appearances in Colorado this week.