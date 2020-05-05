Members elected to Aspen, Basalt area boards

Voters in the Basalt and Aspen area cast their ballots Tuesday in races deciding the makeup of local fire and hospital boards, as well as a parks and recreation district.

In the election for two open seats on the board of directors for the Aspen Fire Protection District, Michael Buglione led the field of three candidates with 915 votes. Incumbent John Ward received 892 votes, enough to propel him to another three-year term. Harvey Fahy came in third with 851 votes, according to the fire district.

Drs. Greg Balko and Mindy Nagle also were re-elected to additional three-year terms on the Aspen Valley Hospital’s board of directors. Nagle collected 1,836 votes and Balko 1,496. The third candidate, Michael Lyons, received 643 votes, officials said.

Leroy Duroux and Bonnie Scott were elected to the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District board of directors, according to unofficial results.

Duroux received 87 votes while Scott received 85. Former Basalt Mayor Rick Stevens finished one vote behind Scott with 84 votes.

Turnout was light with only 190 votes cast. The vote is unofficial until the canvass board votes next week.

There were six candidates running for two positions. Scott is an incumbent. Duroux, also a former Basalt mayor, is a newcomer to the park board.

The other candidates and their tallies were Eric Aanonson, 54 votes; Denise Latousek, 42 votes; and Stevens Loomis, 13 votes.

The terms for Duroux and Scott are three years.