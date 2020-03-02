Denver Mayor Michael Hancock endorses Joe Biden for president

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally Thursday, March 2, 2020, at Texas Southern University in Houston.

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president Monday as Biden seeks to consolidate support ahead of the Colorado primary.

Hancock called the election “the most critical decision of this generation” and said in a statement that Biden is “the best qualified to heal the wounds of division that have been sown under Trump.”

The mayor, a prior backer of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and U.S Sen. Michael Bennet until each dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, held off through February on endorsing one of the remaining candidates.

“Joe Biden is the president our country needs,” Hancock said. “I know he’ll unite our nation and get to work immediately delivering for working families. … As the mayor of a growing and vibrant city, Donald Trump’s reckless attacks on immigrants, health care and the environment are deeply personal. Joe is a candidate that has both the experience and the ability to get our country back on track.”

