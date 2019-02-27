Deadline for Aspen election letters is Thursday
February 27, 2019
Dear readers,
The deadline to submit letters concerning the March 5 election is 5 p.m. Thursday, with Sunday set as the last day to publish election-related letters. Letters will be printed on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those writers who live with Aspen city limits. Also, please keep in mind that we have a 300-word limit for letters.
Sincerely,
The Aspen Times
