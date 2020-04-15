Final tally for Basalt town council seat expected Thursday

Volunteer election judges for the town of Basalt prepare to process ballots on Tuesday. They wore masks and gloves because of the coronavirus threat.

Pam Schilling/courtesy photo

The final tally in the Basalt Town Council election will be undertaken Thursday to determine the winner of a council seat.

There were 56 outstanding ballots that were either mailed overseas and hadn’t been returned by the April 7 election or were local ballots cast with questions regarding the signatures, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling. Wednesday was the last day for the remaining 36 overseas ballots to be returned. In addition, the town tried to resolve the issues with the 20 ballots with questions regarding the signatures.

Schilling said election judges will count the final ballots this morning and results will be released.

The only race that could be affected is for the final council seat. Candidate Elyse Hottel held a four-vote lead over Kirk “Dieter” Schindler, 506 to 502.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The other council candidates collected enough votes to secure their victories. Glenn Drummond collected 581 votes and David Knight received 575.

In the mayor’s race, winner Bill Kane’s margin of victory was large enough that the outstanding votes couldn’t alter the result.