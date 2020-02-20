5 things to know about the Colorado primary — and caucus

Voting stickers at the Pitkin County Elections Office in Aspen.

This is the first time in two decades Colorado will not use caucuses to select presidential candidates. Mail-in ballots for the presidential primary started going out to Colorado Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters last week. Ballots will be due back March 3, commonly known as Super Tuesday because more than a dozen states hold primaries then. This will be Colorado’s first year holding a primary on Super Tuesday.

Candidates for every office except president — such as state representative, district attorney and congressman — must either collect signatures or go through caucus and assembly to get on the June 30 primary ballot. Democratic and GOP caucus meetings are set to take place across Colorado on March 7. The caucus process is sometimes confusing, but basically, those who participate elect delegates who get to decide which of those non-presidential candidates go on to the next step of their elections.

Here are 5 things to know before you cast your votes.

How will results be reported?

The presidential primary results will be posted to the Secretary of State’s website March 3, and the Democratic Party plans to start posting results the following day. For the caucuses, the parties will be tallying and pulling results from the preference polls, reporting to their counties, which will then report to the Secretary of State.

