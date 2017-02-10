World Cup: What’s happening around town? | AspenTimes.com

The World Cup International Village will be located at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen, and will include a full schedule of activities, parties, international cuisine and concerts. Each day will host a themed party at Wagner Park after the official awards have been presented in the finish area.

Wagner Park will also be home to the annual World Cup art submissions, including a ski boot mural with paintings from local school children as well as World Cup canvas art created by contestants.

All food and beverages in Wagner Park will be for purchase.

Schedule

March 15: American Pie party

Live DJ, barbecue, international desserts and hot beverages. That evening, a soccer tournament will also take place at Wagner Park with the nations’ coaches and team members as the players. Spectators are welcome.

March 16: Alps-themed party; Bud Light Hi-Fi concert series

Classic European music, dancers, German sausages, beer and more at Wagner Park.

March 17: St. Patty’s Day party

Plenty of Irish food

and music, an additional Bud Light Hi-Fi concert, plus an international teams’ autograph signing coupled with a public

bib draw.

March 18: “Crud Party” honoring Aspen’s long-standing ski-racing history

Featuring honorees, Olympians and famous ski racers. The Aspen Champions Grove dedications also will take place Saturday evening, which is a tradition that commemorates the athletic achievement of each Aspen FIS Ski World Cup race winner. A Colorado blue spruce is planted in the victor’s honor as a tribute to Aspen’s storied legacy. A U.S. Ski Team autograph signing also will take place as well as the final Bud Light Hi-Fi concert. The evening will finish with a fireworks display over the Little Nell trail on Aspen Mountain.