World Cup: What’s happening around town? | AspenTimes.com

World Cup: What’s happening around town?
February 10, 2017
- The World Cup International Village will be located at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen, and will include a full schedule of activities, parties, international cuisine and concerts. Each day will host a themed party at Wagner Park after the official awards have been presented in the finish area.
- Wagner Park will also be home to the annual World Cup art submissions, including a ski boot mural with paintings from local school children as well as World Cup canvas art created by contestants.
- All food and beverages in Wagner Park will be for purchase.
Schedule
March 15: American Pie party
Live DJ, barbecue, international desserts and hot beverages. That evening, a soccer tournament will also take place at Wagner Park with the nations’ coaches and team members as the players. Spectators are welcome.
March 16: Alps-themed party; Bud Light Hi-Fi concert series
Classic European music, dancers, German sausages, beer and more at Wagner Park.
March 17: St. Patty’s Day party
Plenty of Irish food
and music, an additional Bud Light Hi-Fi concert, plus an international teams’ autograph signing coupled with a public
bib draw.
March 18: “Crud Party” honoring Aspen’s long-standing ski-racing history
Featuring honorees, Olympians and famous ski racers. The Aspen Champions Grove dedications also will take place Saturday evening, which is a tradition that commemorates the athletic achievement of each Aspen FIS Ski World Cup race winner. A Colorado blue spruce is planted in the victor’s honor as a tribute to Aspen’s storied legacy. A U.S. Ski Team autograph signing also will take place as well as the final Bud Light Hi-Fi concert. The evening will finish with a fireworks display over the Little Nell trail on Aspen Mountain.