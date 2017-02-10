The 1950 FIS World Championships in Aspen paved the way for future ski racing events | AspenTimes.com

The 1950 FIS World Championships in Aspen paved the way for future ski racing events
February 10, 2017
History of Aspen World Cup Champions
A list of winners for each year the Aspen World Cup Races took place
1968 Gerhard Nenning downhill
1968 Nancy Greene downhill
1968 Billy Kidd slalom
1968 Nancy Greene slalom
1968 Nancy Greene giant slalom
1976 Ingemar Stenmark slalom
1979 Christa KinshofergianT slalom
1981 Valeri Tysganov downhill
1981 Harti Weirather downhill
1981 Elisabeth Kirchlerdownhill
1981 Phil Mahregiant slalom
1981 Tamara Mckinneygiant slalom
1982 Maria Epplegiant slalom
1982 Peter Muller downhill
1983 Todd Brooker downhill
1983 Phil Mahregiant slalom
1984 Bill Johnson downhill
1984 Pirmin Zurbriggen giant slalom
1985 Peter Muller downhill
1985 Marc Girardelli giant slalom
1986 Peter Muller downhill
1987 Pirmin Zurbriggen downhill
1987 Pirmin Zurbriggen super g
1988 Brigitte Ortli downhill
1988 Roswitha Steiner slalom
1988 Christina Meier-Hoeck giant slalom
1989 Karl Alpiger downhill
1989 Lars-Borje Eriksson super g
1989 Ingemar Stenmark giant slalom
1991 Franz Heinzer downhill
1991 Alberto Tomba giant slalom
1991 Rudolf Nierlich slalom
1992 Daniel Mahrer downhill
1992 Kjetil Andre Aamodt super g
1993 Kjetil Andre Aamodt super g
1994 Hannes Trinkl downhill
1994 Cary Mullen downhill
1994 Fredrik Nyberg giant slalom
1995 Aj Kitt downhill
1998 Stephan Eberharter super g
1998 Thomas Stangassinger slalom
2000 Michaela Dorfmeister super g
2000 Janica Kostelic slalom
2001 Ivica Kostelic slalom
2001 Mario Matt slalom
2002 Hilde Gerg super g
2002 Anja Paerson slalom
2004 Tanja Poutiainen giant slalom
2004 Janica Kostelic slalom
2004 Tanja Poutiainen slalom
2005 Nadia Styger super g
2005 Maria Jose Rienda giant slalom
2005 Anja Paerson slalom
2006 Kathrin Zettel giant slalom
2006 Marlies Schild slalom
2007 Britt Janyk downhill
2007 Nicole Hosp slalom
2008 Tessa Worley giant slalom
2008 Sarka Zahrobska slalom
2009 Kathrin Hoelzl giant slalom
2009 Sarka Zahrobska slalom
2010 Tessa Worley giant slalom
2010 Maria Pietilae-Holmner slalom
2011 Viktoria Rebensburg giant slalom
2011 Marlies Schild slalom
2012 Tina Maze giant slalom
2012 Kathrin Zettel slalom
2014 Eva-Maria Bremgiant slalom
2014 Nicole Hosp slalom
2015 Lara Gut giant slalom
2015 Mikaela Shiffrin slalom
2015 Mikaela Shiffrin slalom
|Dick Durrance arrived in town as Aspen Mountain’s third general manager in 1947.
Durrance was America’s most accomplished skier at the time, having notched the highest-ever finish for an American when he placed 10th in the alpine combined event at the 1936 Olympics in Germany, according to his biography from the International Skiing History Association.
One of his first orders of business after coming to Aspen was to cut a number of new ski trails on Aspen Mountain, including Ruthie’s Run, Spar Gulch and Silver Queen, said his son, Dick Durrance II. Ruthie’s in particular was unique because no one was cutting big, wide ski runs like it at the time, he said.
“It’s really one of the great runs anywhere in the world,” Durrance II said.
But perhaps even more important to Aspen’s establishment as a world-class ski resort was Durrance’s idea to try and get the 1950 FIS World Championships to come to Aspen Mountain, he said.
“It’s really what put Aspen on the map,” Obermeyer said. “All the racers loved it. They thought (Aspen Mountain) was as difficult as it could have been and as beautiful as it could have been."
At the time, Aspen was only in its fourth year as a ski resort and was still a small, mountain town with mostly dirt streets and a population of just 990 residents, Durrance II said. Durrance II recalled building soapbox derby cars as a kid and racing them down the hill on Main Street, which was the only paved road in town, between Second and Third streets.
With the help of others, Durrance put together a pitch for the 1950 races for American and European ski officials and was somehow awarded the championships, Durrance II said. The races had never before been held in the United States.
“It was a surprise,” he said. “At that time, U.S. skiing was not considered in the same class as European skiing.”
But Durrance knew that with a little work, Aspen Mountain had the chops to hold a world-class ski race, Durrance II said. So he tapped beer magnet Adolph Coors to head a fundraising committee that came up with $72,000 to put toward improving the mountain and paying for the races, he said.
“He promised he would have a (men’s) downhill course that would make their eyes pop,” Durrance II said.
True to his word, Durrance mapped out a screaming men’s downhill run. It started near the top of what is now the FIS run and ran down into Spar Gulch, which at the time was more of a V-shape than the current U-shape, which meant racers had to stay high on one of the sides of the gulch, said Lisa Hancock, curator at the Aspen Historical Society.
Racers then cut across the top of Niagara, located below the current Kleenex Corner, before heading down into Schuss Gulley and the race finish, she said. The run across Niagara was particularly hairy because it was a 35-degree slope that could easily throw off the speeding ski racers, Durrance II said. A picture and a video clip from the 1950 championships shows racer Stein Eriksen crashing spectacularly on that portion of the course.
“(My father’s) dream was to have a start gate and a finish gate and you had to figure out how to ski it,” Durrance II said. “That downhill blew their minds.
It was really difficult.”
The 1950 FIS Championships also featured a women’s downhill course as well as slalom and giant slalom courses.
It was the first year giant slalom appeared in the FIS Championships.
The championships were held Feb. 13 to 18 and featured racers from Italy, France, Switzerland, Norway, Austria, Canada, Sweden and other snow-
bound nations.
Klaus Obermeyer, who moved to Aspen in 1948 and celebrated his 97th birthday in December 2016, remembered the championships and the festivities warmly.
“The races were sensational,” he said. “People from all over the world couldn’t believe (Aspen) was so beautiful.”
However, the days leading up to the race were a bit nerve-wracking for Aspenites because it began to rain, Obermeyer said.
“Aspen never gets rain in the winter,” he said. “But just before race week, it rained. Everybody was kind of sad about that.”
But, just in time, the temperature dropped and the rain turned to snow, Obermeyer said, and the powder began to fall.
“It turned out so perfect,” he said.
In fact, Obermeyer said the “Champagne powder” was so good, even the Europeans were impressed.
“The kind of snow we had you only
get in Europe at 3,000 meters or higher,” he said. “(In Aspen) it was a totally (different) quality of snow than they’d seen in the Alps.”
Obermeyer said he was on Aspen Mountain along with many town residents and ski racing fans during
the races.
“It was so fantastic,” he said. “The spirit was so good.”
Obermeyer said he remembers the men’s downhill course still had a dam at the bottom of Lift 3 that racers had to jump at high speed “or they would have flown down half of Spar Gulch.”
Zeno Colo of Italy won the men’s downhill and giant slalom races, and came within three-tenths of a second to taking first place in the slalom course. Obermeyer said he distinctly remembers the Italian lumberjack.
“When he was doing his training runs, he was smoking (cigarettes),” Obermeyer said, laughing at the memory. “He had a big smile on his face. He was so solid and so good.”
Trude Jochum Beiser of Austria
won the women’s downhill, while fellow countrywoman Damar Rom took first
in the slalom and giant slalom.
“She was also sensational,” Obermeyer said of Rom. “She skied so well and she was so pretty.”
The 1950 championships showed the Europeans that skiing in the United States was just as good, if not better, he said.
“It’s really what put Aspen on the map,” Obermeyer said. “All the racers loved it. They thought (Aspen Mountain) was as difficult as it could have been and as beautiful as it could have been.
“Then they went home and talked about how Aspen is the best ski resort in the world.”
Durrance II agreed.
“Word spread (after the 1950 championships) that Aspen was a great ski mountain,” he said.
The creation of the Aspen Institute and the Aspen Music Festival would later solidify the town’s vaunted place in the realm of world-class ski resorts, but the 1950 championships started that reputation, Durrance II said.
Editor’s note: The 1950 championships were not the same event as the World Cup Finals, which Aspen hosts in March. That event is the World Cup Finals, which is held every year at the end of the World Cup ski-racing season.
The FIS Championships are held every other year, most recently in Vail-Beaver Creek in 2015. The 2017 Championships will be held in St. Moritz, Switzerland.