VIDEO: Big air skier expected to leave hospital soon after frightening crash at X Games | AspenTimes.com

ASPEN — Swiss skier Luca Schuler, 19, was expected to be discharged from the hospital Saturday night after suffering a concussion at the X Games Big Air finals.

Schuler’s crash was a frightening sight for those watching the competition Saturday as the skier, who was the third to hit the jump in the cbig air finals, under rotated on a triple cork 1440 and hit his head on the landing. He slid down into the corral motionless, stopping the competition while crews attended to him.

Schuler was both the youngest and lightest skier in the competition at 122 pounds. He turned 19 on Jan. 17. His crash turned out to be one of only a few bad landings in a competition that saw most skiers able to find their feet throughout the 25-minute jam session event. Britain’s James Woods won his first X Games gold, edging out Henrik Harlaut, who actually tied Woods but lost the tiebreaker. They each put down runs of 46, 42 and 41, but Woods’ fourth-best run, a 37, beat Harlaut’s fourth run 27.

Schuler’s teammate Kai Mahler took bronze for his fourth career X Games medal while Denver’s Bobby Brown, a three-time X Games gold medalist, was fourth.