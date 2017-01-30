VIDEO: Tahoe backcountry skier rescued in helicopter operation | AspenTimes.com

Check out this video from the rescuers’ perspective of a helicopter operation Friday to pick up an injured skier in the backcountry near Donner Lake in California.

From California Highway Patrol:

Auburn, Calif. – On January 27, 2017 a 1:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol Helicopter 20 (H-20) was requested for a Search and Rescue (SAR) by Grass Valley CalFire dispatch. A group of four people were backcountry skiing when one of them injured their leg. Using a cell phone they called 9-1-1 and requested help. They were found near Flora Lake which is between Boreal Ski Resort and Donner Lake at approximately 7,500 feet in elevation.

The victim said they had started their day at the Donner Pass Rest Area, hiked up the mountain for some backcountry skiing, and injured his lower leg while skiing down a shoot between two cliffs. Unable to continue any further, the group called for help. H-20 was on patrol when they got the call. H-20 landed and picked up a third crew member, Sergeant Yops, from Truckee CHP Office. Using the hoist, they placed him next to the victim. Sergeant Yops placed the victim a hoist rescue harness and prepared him for extraction.

H-20 performed a hoist rescue and brought the injured party back to the Command Post where a Truckee Fire Department ambulance was standing by to transport the patient to a local hospital.