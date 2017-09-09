Suspect in West Glenwood hit and run arrested in Nebraska

Authorities in Imperial, Nebraska, have arrested the 30-year-old hit-and-run suspect from a head-on crash in West Glenwood in late July.

Louis Quezada-Cruz was wanted on felony charges of vehicular assault and accident involving injuries, as well as misdemeanors for reckless driving, no insurance and driving with a canceled license.

Two young people visiting from North Carolina were seriously injured in a crash that Police Chief Terry Wilson called one of the worst he’s seen in the city. The wreck on U.S. 6 involved a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, believed to be driven by Quezada-Cruz, and a 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The injured couple in the Hyundai later reported that the truck came into their lane and struck their vehicle head-on.

Emergency responders found blood in both vehicles, along with lots of debris in the road and empty beer cans. Video surveillance shows a man running from the scene after the wreck, according to police.

Investigators also learned that neighbors in Robin Hood Mobile Home Park on U.S. 6 were reporting a truck revving up its engine, “peeling out and driving erratically” immediately before the crash. Several neighbors reported that it was Quezada-Cruz, and officers found the truck tires had most of the rubber spun off.

Officers discovered that Quezada-Cruz had been “deported numerous times for various other crimes committed including driving under the influence of alcohol,” according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators were surprised to find that he’d gone to far southwestern Nebraska, suspecting that he would have rather gone to New Mexico or Mexico, said the police chief.