MLK weekend traffic, avalanche danger and snow could create “perfect storm” in Colorado’s high country | AspenTimes.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday traffic, high avalanche danger and forecast snowfall could create a “perfect storm” over the weekend on Colorado’s high country highways, state transportation officials warn.

That’s not to mention all of the skiers and snowboarders heading up to the mountains to cash in on a week that brought more than 3 feet of snow to ski areas and dumped 90 inches on Crested Butte.

“Just be prepared,” said Bob Wilson, a Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman. “It’s probably a good idea to give yourself a little extra time.”

