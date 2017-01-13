 MLK weekend traffic, avalanche danger and snow could create “perfect storm” in Colorado’s high country | AspenTimes.com

MLK weekend traffic, avalanche danger and snow could create "perfect storm" in Colorado's high country

Semi-trucks (top) turn across I-70 to head back towards Denver as I-70 westbound was closed from Georgetown to Silverthorne due to avalanche reduction work January 10, 2017. All cars and trucks had to turn around.Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday traffic, high avalanche danger and forecast snowfall could create a “perfect storm” over the weekend on Colorado’s high country highways, state transportation officials warn.

That’s not to mention all of the skiers and snowboarders heading up to the mountains to cash in on a week that brought more than 3 feet of snow to ski areas and dumped 90 inches on Crested Butte.

“Just be prepared,” said Bob Wilson, a Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman. “It’s probably a good idea to give yourself a little extra time.”

