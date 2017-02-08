House votes to kill BLM “Planning 2.0” rule aimed at giving residents of Colorado and the West greater control over public land | AspenTimes.com

This is the third Obama-era rule Congress has in its sights

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to kill a federal rule that gives Americans more of a voice in large-scale planning for projects using public land, including 8.4 million acres in Colorado.

The action launched by House Republicans, including sponsors Rep. Scott Tipton of Colorado and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, would nullify the Bureau of Land Management’s “Planning 2.0” rule that took effect in December. That rule governs all planning for future uses of 250 million acres of federal public land that is concentrated in the West.

Read the full story on the Denver Post website, click here.