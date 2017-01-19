Glenwood Springs graffiti vandal caught | AspenTimes.com

Glenwood Springs police apprehended a 16-year-old Glenwood Springs boy they believe to be the vandal who went on a spray-painting spree earlier in the week.

The teenager was arrested Wednesday night on a felony charge of criminal mischief and misdemeanor bias-motivated crimes.

Investigators started with a couple of suspects, but police work and some help from anonymous tips led investigators to narrow that down to the 16-year-old, said Glenwood Police Lt. Bill Kimminau.

Some tipsters reported seeing the same kind of symbols from the graffiti on the teenager’s possessions, which police officers confirmed, said Kimminau.

The lieutenant did not identify the 16-year-old, as he is a juvenile, though he is a former student at Glenwood Springs High School.

The high school took the brunt of the vandalism Monday night. Parents dropping their children off early Tuesday morning found the building covered in graffiti with obscene language, including insults against the vice principal and opposition to final exams and religion.

More buildings around downtown were tagged, including the Glenwood Springs Masonic Lodge, the Christian Science Society, the post office and some businesses.

The 16-year-old was sent to Grand Mesa Youth Services Center, a juvenile detention center in Grand Junction, on a judge’s orders, said Kimminau. His case will eventually go to Garfield County juvenile court.