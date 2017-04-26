Carbondale trustees anxiously grant fifth City Market extension | AspenTimes.com

TRUSTEES APPROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYEE HOUSING

Trustees approved a rezoning and major site plan review for the Roaring Fork School District’s employee housing project on Third Street, a project being funded by the school district $122 million bond that was passed by voters in 2015.

Bob Schultz, representing the school district as a consultant on the project, said the funds are there to construct 16 of the planned 20 units for this project. And the school district is exploring how to pay for the remaining units.

The project received praise all around from trustees and staff, as the town’s approval is technically a formality. The school district does not have to get town approval for the project, because it’s essentially at the state level of government, Janet Buck, senior planner, has said. But the school district has jumped through Carbondale’s planning hoops anyway and voluntarily complied with the new Unified Development Code.

CARBONDALE WEIGHS ENTERING SECOND THOMPSON DIVIDE LITIGATION Trustees are also considering whether to support a second lawsuit alongside Pitkin County and Wilderness Workshop concerning oil and gas leases in Thompson Divide. SG Interests, a company that held 18 of the cancelled leases on the Thompson Divide, filed a lawsuit in federal court in February to fight the Bureau of Land Management’s decision late last year to cancel those leases. And earlier this month the Carbondale joined Pitkin County, Wilderness Workshop and others as “intervening parties” to support the BLM’s decision. This second lawsuit that trustees are considering is still in its early stages. Harrington said late Tuesday that he wasn’t sure whether it had yet been filed or not. The second lawsuit would focus on SG Interests complaints that BLM prematurely suspended leases on Thompson Divide. Trustees made no decisions following the executive session, and the issue will be a regular agenda item during their May 9 meeting.