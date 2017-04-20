Brazilians sentenced to four years in prison for Vail credit card fraud previously hit Aspen stores | AspenTimes.com

EAGLE — A pair of Brazilian men flew to the United States, their pockets stuffed with forged credit cards.

Jose Pinto De Oliveira Filho, 50, and Glennio Gomes De Andrade, 28, flew to the U.S. from Brazil on tourist visas, landed in Miami, and set off across the country buying electronics — mostly GoPro camera gear from brick-and-mortar retailers — using counterfeit credit cards to buy the gear, rent the cars and buy airline tickets.

They made their way through Indiana and Michigan, then up to Idaho before working their way down to Colorado.

After a frolic through the Denver metro area, Filho and Andrade made their way to the Vail Valley in October 2016. They stopped in Vail for some power shopping, then headed west.