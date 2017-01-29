Elusive double backflip at X Games breaks snowmobiles, bodies | AspenTimes.com

ASPEN — The elusive double backflip — the holy grail of freestyle snowmobiling — spurred carnage once again Sunday at the X Games.

Snowmobiling pioneers Colten Moore and Heath Frisby were able to flip their 500-pound sleds through two lofty rotations, but landing the trick for the first time in competition proved dangerous. Frisby underrotated and came up short, breaking his snowmobile, which had to be hauled away with a forklift. He was able to walk away but didn’t try a second run.

Moore, whose brother Caleb suffered a fatal injury at the 2013 Winter X Games, overrotated his double backflip. After flying higher than any other of the eight athletes in the best trick contest, Colten Moore was bucked off his machine, and medics rushed to him as he writhed in the snow at the bottom of the landing ramp.

