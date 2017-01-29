Elusive double backflip at X Games breaks snowmobiles, bodies | AspenTimes.com

Elusive double backflip at X Games breaks snowmobiles, bodies
Heath Frisby drops out of contest after crashing. Colten Moore rushed to hospital after over-rotating the landing of what would have been the first double back thrown in competition.
January 29, 2017
ASPEN — The elusive double backflip — the holy grail of freestyle snowmobiling — spurred carnage once again Sunday at the X Games.
Snowmobiling pioneers Colten Moore and Heath Frisby were able to flip their 500-pound sleds through two lofty rotations, but landing the trick for the first time in competition proved dangerous. Frisby underrotated and came up short, breaking his snowmobile, which had to be hauled away with a forklift. He was able to walk away but didn’t try a second run.
Moore, whose brother Caleb suffered a fatal injury at the 2013 Winter X Games, overrotated his double backflip. After flying higher than any other of the eight athletes in the best trick contest, Colten Moore was bucked off his machine, and medics rushed to him as he writhed in the snow at the bottom of the landing ramp.
Read the full story and see videos in The Denver Post.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Main Carousel
- Elusive double backflip at X Games breaks snowmobiles, bodies
- #AspenOnTheHill – X Games Aspen, Jan. 27, 2017
- Advocates working to make 10th Mountain Division birthplace America’s first National Historical Landscape
- More than $175,000 raised for family of fallen Squaw ski patroller
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remains closed due to avalanche concerns
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen character Don Sheeley ‘lived life to its fullest’
- VIDEO: Big air skier expected to leave hospital soon after frightening crash at X Games
- Wrongful death suit filed in Nancy Pfister murder
- John Denver tributes slated for October in Aspen
- Whatever it takes: How young, frugal X Games visitors afford Aspen