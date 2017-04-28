Amid financial chaos, Glenwood Springs art center to close in May | AspenTimes.com

"The Board of Directors has determined, at the present time, without further financial support from either the city of Glenwood Springs or from significant donations, it cannot meet its expenses, including current liabilities to vendors and its instructors," said the news release from board attorney Charles Willman.

"The board cannot justify allowing its instructors to continue to perform services without being compensated. The board desires to pay all past obligations, but given its current financial position, this simply cannot be done. The board hopes to be able to raise enough money to pay all of its instructors at least part of the monies due to them, but unfortunately there is no guarantee this can happen."

In the release, board chair Kate McRaith said, “Barring some miracle, 'Dancers Dancing' will be the swan song of the Art Center.

“It is bitterly sad for all of us on the board to say that, but we want 'Dancers Dancing' to be a celebration, more than anything," she said. "It’s the 25th anniversary of this incredible dance program, and these dancers have worked so hard. We’re excited to be able to witness their work pay off in a couple of weeks with these fantastic performances, even though it pains us that they will be the last from the art center.”