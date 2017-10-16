Zone the Pan and Fork

So here's a solution to consider for the Pan and Fork in Basalt: It's not that original. It just takes a bit of leadership and vision from the Town Council. Ready? Drum roll, please … zone the property! Duh. How hard is that?

We pay the council a reasonable salary to do the hard, hard work for the community. And when we voted down 2F and 2G, we voted against increased debt! Just zone it.

Chris Touchette

Basalt