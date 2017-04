With Mesirow, council will let its hair down | AspenTimes.com

I'm impressed with Skippy Mesirow. I'm impressed with his work on NextGen and Aspen Entrepreneurs. It demonstrates passion but also some serious work ethic and follow-through. I'm impressed with how much he cares about Aspen and I'm impressed with how easily he engages with people and actually cares about their opinion.

There's a sense of possible, which is so refreshing. With Skippy, I think the council will reflect the makeup of this community and be more accessible. I also think his manicured hairdo will balance out Mayor Steve Skadron's unruly, moppy thing.

Chris Bendon

Aspen