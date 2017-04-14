Wilderness Workshop avoiding Aspen politics | AspenTimes.com

Wilderness Workshop avoiding Aspen politics
April 14, 2017
It's come to our attention that Wilderness Workshop's name has been invoked with respect to positions by some candidates for Aspen mayor and City Council on conditional water rights held by the city of Aspen for dams on Castle and Maroon creeks. For the record, Wilderness Workshop is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and is prohibited by law from endorsing candidates. Wilderness Workshop does not endorse or oppose any candidate for Aspen City Council or mayor.
Sloan Shoemaker
Executive director, Wildnerness Workshop
