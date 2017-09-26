Why Aspen Skiing Co. is losing Mexican business

Oh, how foolish Aspen Skiing Co. CEO Mike Kaplan looks to the people in the know as they laugh reading his political op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

Below are eight official news release reasons from our U.S. Department of the Treasury on why Skico's foreign Mexican clientele list and sales revenue plummet:

1. "Treasury Sanctions Longtime Mexican Drug Kingpin Raul Flores Hernandez and His Vast Network," Aug. 9, 2017

2. "Treasury Sanctions Mexican Entities and Individuals Linked to CJNG and the Los Cunis Drug Trafficking Organization," Sept. 14, 2017

3. "Treasury Targets Front Companies Linked to Los Cunis Leader," April 20, 2017

4. "Treasury Targets Tijuana-Based Cell of the Sinaloa Cartel," Sept. 23, 2016

Recommended Stories For You

5. "Treasury Releases Joint Fact Sheet On Anti-Money Laundering And Sanctions Enforcement," Aug. 30, 2016

6. "Treasury Designates Top Sinaloa Cartel Associates," Aug. 16, 2016

7. "Treasury Sanctions Reported Common-Law Wife of Rafael Caro Quintero for Conducting Activities on his Behalf," May 11, 2016

8. "Treasury Targets Mexican Heroin Trafficking Organization," April 14, 2016

Yo, my man, Mike Kaplan! Let's sit down to negotiate my marvelous salary, perks and benefits as Skico's new senior executive vice president with my own chosen secretary.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen and Burbank, California