Why Art Daily should be re-elected | AspenTimes.com

I am the least political person I know. I try my best to stay away from reading some of the rhetoric that gets said because many times it is just plain hurtful. In my work as a grief counselor, where I am helping people deal with the loss of a loved one, things like politics take a back seat to the pain and suffering they are dealing with on a daily basis. As much as I try and stay out of the day-to-day politics of our city, my husband, Art Daily, lives and breathes it every day. I believe in him wholeheartedly in his role as councilman and I am extremely supportive of him as he seeks re-election for his Aspen City Council seat.

I love and respect Art, not only because he is my husband, but because as a human being, I admire him more than anyone else in this world. He is a man of true character. He isn't perfect by any means, but he is an independent thinker who votes his own way and from his heart, which is not always according to "party lines" or because someone tells him to. Over the course of his past four years as a city councilman, I have watched him take his role seriously, spending countless hours reading the materials, talking with constituents on both sides of an issue and carefully thinking about what is best for the community as a whole. It is tricky in a town like ours that wants to keep Aspen the way it is but yet depends upon tourists for its vitality. From my own experience, there have been many times when I felt strongly about an issue and I have expected others to feel the same way. Yet, what I have come to understand is that for every view I have, there is always another person who feels very differently. This is precisely why serving as a representative to a broad array of constituents is not easy by any means. There are so many different aspects to consider and to represent.

Living here since 1969, aside from his time on the City Council, Art has worked as a lawyer for 48-plus years. He recently retired from the practice of law and one of the things he mentioned he would like to do in his spare time is to volunteer for Pathfinders and to help others who have experienced grief and loss. He wants to give back to a community that has given so much to him over the years. This is the kind of man Art Daily is.

In light of the many things going on in our world leadership these days, I want a person who operates from a place of integrity and balance through thoughtful governing and who listens to both sides and works to make decisions in the best interests of the town as a whole. This is exactly what Art has done and will continue to do if he is fortunate enough to be re-elected. If you are an open-minded member of the community and you want someone on council who will maintain a high level of integrity and will work hard to preserve the character of Aspen while respecting the needs of our neighbors and of our tourist industry, then Art is your man.

Lastly, I want to thank Art and all of the people running for public office because it is not for the faint of heart. You are all good people who want to serve this town and that is a beautiful thing. May you all hold your heads up high, knowing you are acting upon your beliefs and that you can help make a difference in shaping the future of our community.

Allison Daily

Aspen