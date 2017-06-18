Where there’s smoke | AspenTimes.com

The White House is hazed over, a new kind of smoke-filled room, one without the cigars but with plenty of fumy toxins. What produces this unregulated smog is still officially unknown, but leaking sources say that in cases such as this it's unwise to discount fire. It has Trump dancing like the devil he is over a hot bed of investigatory coals. He says, over and over again, they've been laid as part of a witch hunt, the grandest one in American history, including Salem's virgin girls. Trump is spot on about this. Every hunt must have a witch, and he's richly qualified for the part. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for smoke that suddenly turns white. It means we have a new president.

David Chamberlain

Denver (former Aspen resident)