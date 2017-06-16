When will we wake up about the dangers of fluoride? | AspenTimes.com

This week is National Fluoride Awareness Week. Like I really need another reason to write about fluoride!

Did you know that there is a new study that quantifies fluoride's potential to lower the IQ in children? More than 50 studies have been done on humans and 100 studies on animals that prove that fluoride is a neurotoxin. This has prompted the U.S. government to provide new funding to conduct new studies about how poisonous fluoride is.

We now have to ask ourselves whether we want to err on the side of caution or continue to add this established neurotoxin to our drinking water.

What if we find out that it is bad?

Imagine this. What if a bunch of chiropractors were to propose adding vitamin C to the water? Studies are showing that it has all kind of benefits for everyone to help improve their health.

You might think that we are crazy!

But think of what kind of evaluation process that would be demanded to add anything else to the water. Think of the studies and all of the safety and environmental issues that would need to be addressed. Do you think that it would ever be possible to add vitamin C to the drinking water? I highly doubt it.

Then why are we taking the chance of continuing to put this toxin when new studies are indicating that it may be dangerous?

How long did it take to finally realize that cigarettes were dangerous?

A lawsuit has been filed with the EPA with over 2,500 pages of studies which provide details of damage to health.

In 1992, a politician named John Kelly petitioned the FDA, EPA, American Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Dental Pediatrics to provide studies which substantiate the use and safety of fluoride. To this date, none of those organizations have produced any studies.

The FDA lists fluoride as an unapproved drug. The EPA is prohibited from adding this poison to the water.

The issue is that water fluoridation is unregulated. No one measures who gets what and no group assumes any responsibility for what damages may occur.

If these current studies do demonstrate that fluoride has had damaging effects, will the towns of Aspen and Snowmass Village assume any responsibility? It seems highly unlikely.

Fluoride is a mitochondrial poison. This means that it affects every cell in the body. It also is the reason that other diseases such as cancers, thyroid diseases, obesity, dementia, diabetes, obesity and other illnesses are being associated with fluoride.

Fluoride is given to us without our individual consent. No doctor would be able to provide a drug under those circumstances.

Time is running out.

What will it take to stop this insanity until these questions are answered? Do we just continue this irresponsible act because it has been done for so long?

Just some drink for thought.

Tom Lankering

Basalt