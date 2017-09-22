When will Aspen take lead on fluoride?

A new study on fluoride was released on Sept. 19. The is the first study funded by the U.S. government to study the relationship between fluoride and the IQ of children. An evaluation of the exposure of fluoride during pregnancy was made. Significantly lower IQs were measured and associated with fluoride exposure during pregnancy.

The research was done by the National Institute of Health. The team consisted of scientists from the University of Toronto, University of Michigan, Harvard and McGill.

The study is called, "Prenatal Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Outcomes in Children at 4 and 6–12 Years of Age in Mexico."

We have a new study that took 12 years to complete. The methods and techniques were held to the highest standards. Even if you may not fully agree with this study, doesn't it at least make you stop and think? What is of more concern, a cavity or a lower IQ? I guess that if one had a lower IQ than one would think that a cavity was more serious.

Do you wonder what other kinds of impacts it has on our health? Yet people will still want to hold on to old belief systems instead of erring on the side of caution.

What will it take to stop polluting our waters with a known neurotoxin, which now has now been shown to significantly affect the IQ in people? Perhaps people may think that another study may need to be performed on adults. Any volunteers?

This new study joins 50 other studies that link fluoride to lower IQ.

The practice of mass medicating a population without their consent and without monitoring the dosages is criminal. It goes against the Nuremburg Code.

There are many children who now exceed the daily recommended dosage due to intake from toothpaste alone.

The irony is that the Aspen City Council is taking action on a tobacco tax due to health concerns. These health concerns have been known for a very long time. This action is being presented as some bold statement about health.

It is time for Aspen to reassume its role as a leader in the health and wellness community. It is time to stop adding a neurotoxin to the drinking water.

Tom Lankering

Basalt