When humans rise to the occasion
September 1, 2017
Cooperation rules.
Republicans like to think that survival of the fittest means the lion rules the savannah, popping antelope chips and having his way with the ladies of his choice.
My own observation is that evolution favors those that adapt to a changing environment, and the ruler of the jungle is the species that is the most cooperative.
That is our lesson from Harvey in Houston, and the concurrent flooding in Mumbai, Ontario, Macau, Niger, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Ireland and Sierra Leone. We survive because at the very least, humans help humans.
John Hoffmann
