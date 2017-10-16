What’s wrong with this picture of the Red Brick?

An Aspen City Council member was reelected for another four years last May. The member aspires to become mayor in two years. The member represents the city on the Red Brick's board.

Consequently, that member was in the best position to spot the alleged theft of $150,000 before it reached such a level. In fact, that's perhaps the main reason a City Council member sits on the Red Brick's board: to safeguard the money the city provides and the valuable city owned real estate the Red Brick occupies.

Yet, local papers report that member was the only member to support giving the Red Brick another $30,000 of city money without any showing appropriate financial controls exist at the Red Brick.

One cannot make up this stuff.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen