What’s going on in Carbondale?

Bren Simon, can you share your plan for all that property you own in downtown Carbondale? We all love this little town and are worried as we see businesses that occupy properties you own shut down thanks to decisions you or your attorney have made recently.

Teresa's Market, Coloradough and Dandelion Market were evicted and the buildings they occupied demolished. Putting a fence up around the grass field where thriving businesses once were is an offense to many people and greatly diminishes the vibrancy of our downtown. Now Mark Fischer's Town restaurant is closing, presumably because he and you (or perhaps your attorney) can't come to terms on the lease. Of course we don't know the details of that disagreement, but we do know that Fischer would have loved to keep his restaurant going, and that Carbondale is losing a great asset.

Our community has been welcoming to you — and many of us appreciate your support for our nonprofits, but as a founding and longtime board member of the Dandelion Market, and as a former town trustee, I have to say I am disturbed by your recent decisions affecting our town. On the face of it, it looks like you're trying to undermine our business core by shuttering four thriving downtown businesses in four short months.

If you have a plan, many of us in Carbondale would greatly appreciate it if you shared it with us, and even let our business owners, elected officials and the community at large share in the vision and help make your plans shine and succeed.

Allyn Harvey

Carbondale