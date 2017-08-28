We must stand up to hate groups

Mr. Beaton's endorsement of Donald Trump's assertion that the thousands of protesters who took to the streets in Charlottesville in opposition to the KKK, neo-Nazis and other hate groups were also bad people is dangerous ("There were no good guys at Charlottesville," commentary, Aug. 26, The Aspen Times).

It is imperative that people of good conscience support all opposition to these hate groups. What does Mr. Beaton and other Trump supporters think would happen if no one stood up to these hate groups? Do you believe they would pack up and go home? No, they would be so emboldened by the lack of opposition that they would grow stronger, leading them to becoming a legitimate political voice in America.

At this critical time, it is important for all of us to remember the words of Edmund Burke, who said, "All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing." Good men (and women) need to raise their voices and take to the streets to reject this evil.

Of course one cannot be a good Trump supporter without bashing the media, especially CNN. I am sure Nixon would have agreed with this position as well as other politicians whose corruption has been exposed, thanks to a free press. Oh, and by the way, Mr. Beaton, the "dead woman" you referred to has a name. Look it up. And by referring to the murderer as a "loser" is a way of denying the fact that this man was in fact a KKK supporter. Her death lies squarely at the door of the KKK.

Patricia Crawford

Recommended Stories For You

Aspen