Watch your garden grow | AspenTimes.com

The Basalt Community Garden is open for new (and returning) gardeners! This large garden is at a special place on the Pitkin/Basalt open space just west of the Basalt High School and south of the Rio Grande trail. It has good soil, full sun and the water is free. We are continuing to take applications through the month of June and if you enjoy growing flowers or fresh vegetables this is the place for you.

Come check it out. You can apply for a plot by calling me (970-319-5959), emailing basaltcommunitygardens@gmail.com or by picking up an application at the garden itself (from the tube that says "take one").

This Saturday we will be at the garden from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., so you can also come by then and see what is involved and talk to the garden manager and coordinator.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt