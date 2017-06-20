Wake up to the truth about fluoride, Aspen and Snowmass | AspenTimes.com

Wake up to the truth about fluoride, Aspen and Snowmass
June 20, 2017
The FDA, which is infamous for its lack of action on many important issues, has moved to require a caution on fluoride containing toothpaste saying "WARNING: Keep out of reach of children under 6 years of age. If you accidentally swallow more than used for brushing, seek professional help or contact a poison control center immediately."
It is hard to believe that the smart people of Aspen and Snowmass choose to dose the purest drinking waters in the nation with a neurotoxin. Fluoride is only effective when used topically, as in toothpaste. Carbondale runs the water that comes from Aspen and Snowmass through a reverse osmosis filtration system that rids it of the neurotoxin fluoride. Thank God, Carbondale is smart enough to not succumb to the industry lie. Thanks, Tom Lankering, for being relentless in exposing cattle stupidity.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
