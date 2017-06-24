Wake up, Basalt | AspenTimes.com

Basalt is the only town in the valley that does not have an adequate event-sized park, which is why there are almost no large events in Basalt. Wagner Park in Aspen that hosts Food & Wine is about 2.7 acres, Carbondale's Mountain Fair park is about 3.2 acres, Snowmass where the Jazz Aspen Labor Day events are held is about 3.1 acres.

Basalt has already invested about $7.75 million that will yield roughly 1.25 acres of sodded park that is technically in the flood plain.

The nonprofit Roaring Fork Community Development Corp. had said they would sell the remainder of the land (that is now being fenced off and is about 2.5 acres) to the town for $2.9 million. By completing the purchase, Basalt would own a spectacular 2.75 acres of river park!

It also would leave 1 acre for some limited complimentary park serving public serving commercial. The town could recoup an estimated $1.5 million or more after zoning and reselling the commercial 1 acre to the best creative public-serving open-market commercial proposal offered on the open competitive market.

Basalt has plenty of money. About $1.6 million comes in annually from the 1 percent Parks, Trails and Open Space Basalt sales tax that needs to be spent on parks, trails and open space.

What are you waiting for, council? Owning the land will give Basalt the event park, and options. It will allow Basalt to choose from a multitude of development options for the 1 acre. Didn't we already pay for this choice? Why are you not giving us a democratic process? Represent us!

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt