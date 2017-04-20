Vote Skadron, Mesirow and one incumbent | AspenTimes.com

I am giving one of my two votes for Aspen City Council to Skippy Mesirow. I believe strongly that having a balanced council is critical to having a functioning board that brings varied viewpoints and positions. The current council has led well, but it is time for a new voice. Skippy has served Aspen on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Aspen Next Generation as well as many other community focused organizations. My second vote will go to Art Daily or Ann Mullins. Steve Skadron should finish his final term as our successful mayor and then take a job in a fireworks factory!

Derek Johnson

Aspen