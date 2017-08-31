Trump’s pardon is morally wrong
August 31, 2017
Trump's pardon is morally wrong
No one should be surprised by Trump's pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Next, I'm sure he will pardon James Shields and Dylann Roof.
The pardon is not only morally wrong, but I wonder if it's legal. The Arizona courts had convicted Arpaio of defying a court order, but they had not sentenced him. The pardon is an infringement by the executive branch on the powers of the judiciary before they had completed their task. Even Attorney General Sessions reportedly warned Trump that would be "inappropriate." If I were the Arizona state courts, I would appeal the pardon in federal court.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
